HGV hits parked cars and building in Ludlow - road closed and emergency services called

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it sent four fire engines to Lower Galdeford in Ludlow at around 12.30am on Monday (April 28).

West Mercia Police officers were also at the scene.

The road where the incident took place

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said the HGV collided with "several vehicles", a railway bridge and a building in the early hours of the morning.

The road has been closed near Ludlow Youth Centre due to the crash and members of the public have been asked to avoid the route as police "work with partners to understand the extent of the damage and any safety implications".

West Mercia Police said nobody was injured in the crash and no arrests have been made.

Ludlow Youth Club and Community Centre has also said it is "closed until further notice" due to the crash.