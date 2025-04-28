Firefighters extinguish fire involving petrol cannister used to light bonfire in Oswestry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 6.24pm reporting the incident on Wingate Way.

One fire crew was sent from Oswestry Fire Station to the scene.

Reports from the fire service said the fire involved a petrol cannister that was used to light a bonfire.

The small fire was extinguished using a hose reel jet.

The fire was under control by 6.46pm.