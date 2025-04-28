Firefighters extinguish fire involving petrol cannister used to light bonfire in Oswestry
Firefighters have extinguished a fire involving a petrol cannister in Oswestry.
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 6.24pm reporting the incident on Wingate Way.
One fire crew was sent from Oswestry Fire Station to the scene.
Reports from the fire service said the fire involved a petrol cannister that was used to light a bonfire.
The small fire was extinguished using a hose reel jet.
The fire was under control by 6.46pm.