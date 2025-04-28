Ex-soldier and Telford father-of-three jailed after molesting child and 'begging' her to keep it a secret

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Married father-of-three William Clark, who “served his country with distinction”, has been caged after he admitted kissing and touching the girl, then urging her not to tell anyone to stop him “getting into trouble”.

Shrewsbury Crown Court, sitting at Telford Justice Centre, was told that the victim is still suffering nearly 18 months on from the offence, which took place on September 8, 2023.

“The impact on her has been significant,” Recorder Mark Ainsworth told Clark, aged 47, as he passed sentence. “It is clear she is still coping with the aftermath and has blamed herself for allowing you to do what you did. There is no doubt she was vulnerable.

“I have read that she scrubs herself in the shower until her skin is red as she tries to scrub out the feeling of your touch on her skin. That is the impact you have had on this young girl.