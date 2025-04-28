Shropshire Star
Close

Emergency services called after HGV hits parked cars and building in Ludlow

The emergency services were called after a lorry hit a number of parked cars in South Shropshire in the early hours of Monday.

By Richard Williams
Published
Last updated

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they sent four fire engines to Lower Galdeford in Ludlow at around 12.30am.

The scene
The road where the incident took place

West Mercia Police were also at the scene.

A spokesperson for the fire service said the HGV had been involved in a collision with parked vehicles and a building.

West Mercia Police have been approached for more details.

Similar stories
Most popular