Emergency services called after HGV hits parked cars and building in Ludlow

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they sent four fire engines to Lower Galdeford in Ludlow at around 12.30am.

The road where the incident took place

West Mercia Police were also at the scene.

A spokesperson for the fire service said the HGV had been involved in a collision with parked vehicles and a building.

West Mercia Police have been approached for more details.