Emergency services called after HGV hits parked cars and building in Ludlow
The emergency services were called after a lorry hit a number of parked cars in South Shropshire in the early hours of Monday.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they sent four fire engines to Lower Galdeford in Ludlow at around 12.30am.
West Mercia Police were also at the scene.
A spokesperson for the fire service said the HGV had been involved in a collision with parked vehicles and a building.
West Mercia Police have been approached for more details.