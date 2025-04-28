Builth Wells Town Council has turned down a request to contribute to the Heart of Wales Passport Scheme

The Heart of Wales Line is one of the most scenic rail routes in Britain. Walkers have used the line for many years to access marvellous walking country that is often hard to reach without a car.

In 2015, a handful of walkers and rail enthusiasts discussed building a rail-based walking trail from Craven Arms to Llanelli, weaving between stations along the Heart of Wales Line.

Two local experts, Professor Les Lumsdon and Alison Caffyn carried out a feasibility study for the Trail and the work was funded by Arriva Trains Wales.

The 141 mile long distance walking route is based on existing rights of way, starting in the old railway town of Craven Arms.

The trail passes through remote upland areas including Shropshire AONB, the Radnorshire Forest and Brecon Beacons, glorious woodland and the salt marshes of the Loughor Valley en route to the Millennium Coastal Park in Llanelli.

Now the Friends of the Heart of Wales Line Trail are working on a passport project for 2025.

They say the trial is six years old and is going from strength to strength. It is walked by many hundreds every year, bringing visitors to the communities all along the trail from Shropshire to Swansea.

It now features on Ordnance Survey maps, the friends are working on the second edition of the trail book and they have become a Charitable Incorporated Organisation.

This year they hope to introduce a trail passport, a scheme to enable walkers to buy a ‘passport’ and collect stamps in locations along the trail. Local businesses will be able to stamp the passports and the whole project will encourage walkers to complete all the sections of the trail as well as visiting businesses to collect their stamps.

They asked the town council for £100 funding to help get the project off the ground and they said they will need about £2,000 to cover the cost of design, print, stamps and boxes. Other community councils will also be approached.

But at a meeting of Builth Wells Town Council members said they usually only support local groups, they do renew their membership with the Heart of Wales Line every year and they were not sure if it would bring much footfall to Builth Wells as the nearest station is Builth Road and they were not sure how close the trail would pass.

Members agreed not to contribute.