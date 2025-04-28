A Builth Wells man has denied assaulting three members of his family on Boxing Day

Liam Field pleaded not guilty to assaulting Cathy Jones, Stuart Jones and Adam Jones in the town on December 26 2024.

The case against the 31 year-old of Spring Gardens was adjourned for a trial at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates Court on May 29 2025.

Mr Field will remain on conditional bail until that date, the conditions being not to contact prosecution witnesses and not to approach their address.