Town council objects to plans for dozens of new homes near historic Grade II listed castle

Last month Powis Estates applied to Powys County Council for permission to build 54 homes on land off Forden Road - opposite Verlon Close, in Montgomery.

The application is for land owned by Powis Estates, but currently leased to tenants.

The site is earmarked in the local plan for housing and the proposal is for a mix of semi-detached and detached houses, including allocated off-street parking with garages to several dwellings.

But Montgomery Town Council has responded to the proposal with a formal objection, outlining a list of concerns.

In a letter to Powys County Council it said: "While the council is not opposed to sustainable development and recognises the need for additional housing — particularly affordable housing, bungalows, and social housing — it believes that the proposed site has not been well considered.