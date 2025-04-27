Telford mum warns 'it's not worth it' after claiming weight loss meds caused 'grotesque' burps and hair loss

Kathleen Smith, 40 and of Telford, weighed 12st 10lbs and was a size 16 and decided to try the weight loss jab after struggling to stick to diets.

She bought Mounjaro privately and lost 10 pounds in two weeks but immediately starting noticing the side effects - heartburn and digestive issues.

But the mum-of-three thought she just had to "ride it out" and kept taking the jab for a further five months.

Photo: Kathleen Smith/SWNS

After taking Mounjaro for three months she started getting dizzy, experiencing blackouts and started to notice she was losing clumps of her thick hair.

She would also have "disgusting" sulphur burps which she said were so bad her boyfriend would have to leave the house.

She consulted her GP, was told her folic acid levels were low and came off the jab in February but is still having dizzy spells and hair loss.

Kathleen lost 10 pounds in two weeks, but immediately started noticing the side effects. Photo: Kathleen Smith/SWNS

Eli Lilly - which produces Mounjaro - lists diarrhea, indigestion and decreased appetite as possible side effects of the jab.

Kathleen, a full-time carer for her eldest child, said: "Every time I put my hands through my hair it feels like I have got an undercut. It feels really light.

Photo: Kathleen Smith/SWNS

"I still have dizzy spells if I lean down doing the laundry.

"I wouldn't recommend it. It's not worth it - we don't know what damage we're doing to our organs."

Kathleen had previously tried different diets to lose weight but would find she would get "comfortable" and the weight would creep back on.

As a busy mum she would often snack throughout the day - going through six bags of crisps and always having a chocolate bar with her cup of tea.

She decided to give Mounjaro a go to help to reduce her appetite and her cholesterol.

Kathleen started taking the jab in September 2024 but had side effects within two days.

She said: "Within two days there was liquid coming out my bottom end. I had really bad heartburn. I had no hunger whatsoever. I'd go to the loo eight to nine times a day."

But Kathleen had seen others talking about their experiences on TikTok and felt encouraged to "ride it out".

She was also encouraged by her weight loss and her Fitbit stats.

"I was seeing the numbers on Fitbit. I'm a visual person so I was seeing all the red and yellow and wanted to get it to green - despite all the side effects," she said.

Kathleen started getting dizzy spells and blackouts in December 2024.

She said: "If I was squatting down when I would stand up all the blood rushed to from my head to my legs and a black cloud would go over my eyes.

"My head would drop and I would have to sit down and wait for it to pass. It would happen three to four times a day."

Kathleen also struggled with sulphur burps. She said: "They were disgusting. My boyfriend was like 'I'm going back to my house'.

"The stench was grotesque. He was heaving. It was embarrassing. I had to go outside if I wanted to burp."

She also started losing hair in December.

Photo: Kathleen Smith/SWNS

She said: "I have always had really thick hair. I noticed my hair was coming out in the brush. When I go in the shower the sinkhole was getting blocked."

Kathleen went to go and see her GP in February and her blood tests revealed she had low folic acid levels and low iron.

She decided to come off Mounjaro - despite losing 3st 4lbs and dropping to 9st 6lbs and a size 10.

Kathleen spent £860 on the jab in five months.

She said: "The comments from my family were saying I looked really ill."

Since stopping Kathleen has still struggled with dizziness and hair loss - but her other symptoms have subsided.

Her old habits have come back and she's found herself snacking again. She has put on a stone since being off and is now 10st 7lbs.

Kathleen said: "My old habits were muted. I wouldn't go back on it."

Eli Lilly said: "Patient safety is Lilly’s top priority.

"We take any reports regarding patient safety extremely seriously and actively monitor, evaluate, and report safety information for all our medicines.

"The Mounjaro (tirzepatide) Patient Information Leaflet warns that various gastrointestinal side effects, including diarrhoea, burping and decreased appetite, as well as heartburn, hair loss and dizziness are common or very common side effects.

"We encourage patients to consult their doctor or other healthcare professional regarding any side effects they may be experiencing and to ensure that they are getting genuine Lilly medicine."