See 20 fun photos of dragon-slaying celebration as Newport embodies the spirit of St George

The 11th annual St George’s day celebration in Newport High Street took place on Saturday (April 26), with around 800 lining the streets to enjoy the patriotic celebration. St George's Day itself will be offficially celebrated on April 28 this year, having been pushed back in the church calendar from its usual date of April 23 by Easter week.

The day is always celebrated with particular enthusiasm in the town, and this year was no different as revellers waved their red-and-white flags and kids had their faces painted.

There was a procession involving St George and his “mini-knights” and the dragon and mini-dragons.

Jugglers, buskers, Morris dancers, a Punch and Judy show and street performers kept the vibes flowing, while spicy “dragon” sausages and St George’s Day buns were on the menu to keep visitors fuelled for fun.

It is hoped that £1,500 will have been raised by generous visitors, which will be distributed to local good causes by Rotary Lite.

“People love it,” said Councillor Peter Scott, who helped organise the St George’s Day parade.

“It went really well. The weather was on our side. We didn’t have to worry about rain but it wasn’t too hot for people in their costumes.