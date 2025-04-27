Renovated £1.15m Victorian Shropshire property has been family’s labour of love

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

She purchased Forncet, Soulton Road, Wem seven and a half years ago while her husband, David was serving overseas as a helicopter pilot with the Royal Navy.

Moving in with their young children, now aged 11 and eight, they began the mammoth task of giving the Victorian property a much needed facelift.

Forncet, which offers 4,000 square feet of accommodation set in three quarters of an acre of grounds with the characterful Coach House, is new on the market at £1.15 million with the Ellesmere office of estate agent Halls.

The Forrests are only the third family in 140 years to have lived at Forncet, which was built in the 1880s by the prominent Bygott family, who ran a firm of solicitors in Wem.

The refurbished accommodation inside Forncet.

Forncet's new owners will be able to enjoy all the history that has been preserved in the beautiful restoration.

The property is perfectly located in walking distance of the town with its schools, shops and country pubs, as well as a train station just a short walk away with links to Shrewsbury, Birmingham, Crewe and further north.

The house has 20 rooms, including six bedrooms, five bathrooms, living rooms, kitchen, utility, pantry, gin pantry and large cellars.

Abby’s love for interior design is clear and she had tastefully renovated the house while retaining original features.

The original sash windows have been refurbished and double glazed, the rooms have been redecorated throughout, including kitchen and bathrooms, a new boiler installed and the property has been rewired and insulated.

The latest addition is a large solar panel and battery storage system.

Forncet has established gardens and grounds with a walled garden, where the family grows vegetables and a wooded area.

David also installed a zipwire across the garden for their children during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It also comes with a billiards/games room complete with snooker table - perfect for entertaining.

The property's snooker room.

The first floor of the Coach House has been converted into self-contained Airbnb accommodation with a bedroom, bathroom and a large living and dining area.

This building, which has three rooms on each floor, has potential, subject to planning consent, to be turned into a three-bedroom barn conversion.

The ground floor still comprises the original stables and coach/garage area.

The Coach House.

“My dad, who also has a love for restoring period properties, came with me to view Forncet, also fell in love with it and persuaded me to buy it,” explained Abby. “Dave was serving abroad with the Royal Navy at the time. I sent him the details and let’s just say he wasn’t quite as keen due to the amount of work involved.”

There has been no expense spared with the renovation, and being a qualified interior designer, Abby was involved in all the decoration and chose every detail of the house herself.

They have retained all the historic features, such the servants’ bells, fireplaces and a stunning Minton tiled hall.

Proud of their dramatic facelift to the property, she added: “The Coach House is also absolutely stunning and I could happily live there. It has its own little garden and woodland area.

“I will be heartbroken when we leave but we're looking to relocate due to work commitments and hope to move closer to family.

“It has been a fabulous family home that we have been privileged to be the custodians of. It really is a special place. No doubt there will be another project waiting wherever we choose to live next.”

Viewing of Forncet is by appointment with Halls on 01691 622602.