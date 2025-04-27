Police appeal for help to find missing Bridgnorth girl last seen in Birmingham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police said that Mataya had last been seen in Birmingham on Thursday evening (April 24).

An appeal posted by the force urged anyone with information to contact police.

It said: "We are appealing for information to find 15-year-old Mataya who has been reported missing from Bridgnorth and was last seen in Birmingham.

"Mataya is mixed race, around 5ft 7 ins tall, of a slim build and has dark hair.

"She was last seen leaving New Street Station in Birmingham on Thursday at around 9.20pm.

"The CCTV image shows her exiting the station, believed to be onto Navigation Street, wearing a black jumper and trousers and carrying an Addidas rucksack.

"Mataya has connections to Milton Keynes, London, Kent and Bedfordshire.

"Please call 01743 264825 immediately if you see Mataya or have information on her whereabouts."