MP visits county humanists group

Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley found herself fielding questions about Britain’s defence budget, the impact of Brexit, the unpredictability of President Trump, and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Speaking after the meeting Chair of Shropshire Humanists, Dr Simon Nightingale thanked the Labour MP for attending.

He said: "I must say we were very impressed. She is very genuine. And what I really liked was that if Julia was asked about something and she didn’t know the answer, she said she didn’t know. And that’s very refreshing from a politician.”

He added: “We are so grateful to her for spending so much time answering our questions. She not only covered subjects important to Humanists but also explained why she got into politics and what it’s like to be a new MP.

“She then took questions from the audience on international affairs such as Brexit, Trump, Gaza and defence. She showed that she’s not only passionate about her town and has clear objectives, but that she’s also informed, knowledgeable and speaks out in Parliament on matters she feels are unjust.”

Mrs Buckley said: “I was delighted to be invited to this event at Shrewsbury Unitarian Church. It was well attended and we enjoyed a stimulating debate on the role of organised religion in state schools, equality for non-religious marriages and approaches to defence spending and social care organisation amongst many other topics. It was a fascinating evening.

“The group holds monthly meetings on different issues and generate plenty of food for thought.”