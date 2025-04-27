Hospice gets green light for furniture shop and drop-off in Ludlow warehouse

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Herefordshire-based St Michael's Hospice had applied to Shropshire Council for permission to use part of a unit owned by Spencer Manufacturing at Sheet Road in Ludlow.

The application requested permission to use the unit for storage and distribution, retail, and offices.

The proposal has now been approved by Shropshire Council.

Spencer Manufacturing, Ludlow

A decision notice issued by the authority said: "Together with the provision of a sufficient level of associated parking and minor elevational alterations, [it] would bring economic benefits through the creation of jobs, supporting the vitality of the town and its hinterland.

"No undue adverse impacts would result from the change of use in terms of visual or neighbour amenity, or with regard to highways safety."

A letter from Ruth Jones, the hospice's income generation officer, said the plan would have a "significant beneficial impact for the charity that will safeguard the hospice's future".

She outlined the urgent need for a suitable location to support its "growing retail operation", adding that the organisation had been seeking a site in Ludlow for some time.

In her letter Ms Jones explained a number of other sites in the town had been considered.

She said: "This will be an ideal customer and donor base for St Michael's Hospice. Our shops build a community for shoppers, donors and volunteers.

"St Michael's wish to emulate their successful Home and Living model and take in donated goods to avoid them going to landfill and focus on household goods primarily.

"It will create vital income generation so that the hospice can continue offering care and support free-of-charge to terminally ill patients and their loved ones.

"Last year alone the hospice supported around 2,500 people in Herefordshire and beyond. This is only made possible due to the charity's retail income and and community support through fundraising."

The plan will create six jobs and more than 20 volunteering roles.

The ground floor of the site, which is off the A49, will house a donation centre and shop that would be open six or seven days a week.

She explained the importance of retail to the hospice's finances, saying: "Without taking the opportunity afforded by the Spencer Manufacturing site, our services which are currently provided free of charge to terminally ill patients, and support for their families, will be at risk.

"Our care can only be delivered thanks to the generosity of our community supporting us through our shops and fundraising activities, with 81 per cent of the £11 million required generated thanks to our donors and shoppers.

"We must increase our income generation over the coming years to match the increase in costs, so patient and family care is not compromised."