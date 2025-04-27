Firefighters tackle car blaze in Wem

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called to the incident at Wem Lane, at around 9.40pm on Saturday (April 26).

One fire crew from Prees was dispatched to deal with the incident.

An update from the fire service said that the crew had worn breathing equipment while using hosereel jets and a thermal imaging camera to tackle the blaze.

They said the car had been '100 per cent' involved in fire.