Faberge jewellery to feature in Shrewsbury auction

The Halls Fine Art auction includes Girard-Perregaux 18 carat gold gentlemen’s watches and a George II silver tankard.

The May 2 closing date for entries to the silver, jewellery and watches auction in Shrewsbury on June 4 is fast approaching.

Maryanne Lineker-Mobberley, the company’s silver and jewellery specialist, revealed that she has valued a high number of quality jewellery and silver pieces, including a £40,000 single stone diamond ring, at recent valuation days organised across Shropshire, Mid Wales, Cheshire and Worcestershire.

She is now busy accepting entries for the June 4 auction and is keen to continue the successful series of silver, jewellery and watches sales at the company’s Battlefield saleroom.

A Derbyshire vendor has consigned a Fabergé blue enamel and pearl ring and matching earrings, valued at up to £1,500, while Shropshire vendors have entered a sovereign set gold bracelet at up to £2,000, a single stone diamond ring at up to £1,500 and a 1735 silver tankard at up to £1,200.

Last year, Halls Fine Art sold a Victor Mayer for Fabergé 18 carat gold, enamel, diamond, citrine and smoky quartz surprise ‘Honey Egg’ for £7,000.

Alexander Clement, the company’s watches specialist, has taken in two Swiss, 18 carat Girard-Perregaux gentlemen’s wristwatches, each valued at between £1,200 and £2,000, from a north Shropshire vendor.

A Girard-Perregaux gentlemen’s wristwatch valued at up to £2,000.

“Precious metals, diamonds, and good quality sapphire, emerald and ruby set pieces and are commanding high prices in our sales which are always well attended and have international exposure via our three online platforms,” said Maryanne.

“In our last sale, Art Deco jewellery proved particularly popular, possibly because of this year’s centenary of the Art Deco movement which began in Paris. Quality pieces will always sell well and period jewellery remains in demand because there are fewer pieces on the market.

“With such a buoyant market for jewellery, it’s a good time for people to sell valuable pieces that are rarely or never worn. My advice is to make an appointment with us to get an up-to-date auction valuation.”

Highlights of Halls Fine Art’s March silver, jewellery and watches auction were collections from South Shropshire and Shrewsbury which sold for £16,000 and £8,500, respectively.

Another collection from Shrewsbury sold for £5,590 and the top selling lot was a late 18th/early 19th century rose cut diamond ring which made £3,000.

In the watches section, a late 19th/early 20th century rose cut diamond encrusted fob watch sold for £1,750. Section highlights last year were £10,000 for a rare Rolex GMT Master wristwatch owned and worn by Spanish maritime pioneer Vital Alsar and £2,000 for a Heuer Camaro chronograph wristwatch.

For more information about consigning items or collections to the auction, contact the fine art team on 01743 450700.