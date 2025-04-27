29-mile diversion planned for series of closures on A-road near Shropshire and Wales border

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

As part of Shropshire Council's surface dressing programme, the A490 between Chirbury and Churchstoke will be closed for several days throughout May.

The surface dressing work, which involves applying and rolling aggregate ‘chippings’ onto a bitumen binder to seal the surface, will also stud removal and re-lining of the road.

Work to remove the studs has already taken place, but the highways team are due to return to the border road next month.

The surface dressing is set to take place between Tuesday, May 6 and Friday, May 9. Re-lining should take place between Monday, May 19 and Wednesday, May 21.

The A490 between Chirbury and Church Stoke will be closed for surface dressing works. Photo: Google

The road is due to be closed between 9.30am and 4pm while the works are taking place.

The site forms part of a countywide programme of schemes, which Shropshire Council said is scheduled to deliver the work in the most efficient and cost-effective way.

While the road is closed, a 29-mile diversion will be in place, directing drivers around Montgomery along the Newtown Bypass. Depending on vehicle types, other routes may be available.

Any updates to the work will be posted online at one.network. Questions relating to the schemes should be sent to Shropshire Highways via email: Highwaysconsultation@shropshire.gov.uk.