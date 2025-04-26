Memorial bench to commemorate VE Day in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The bench will be officially unveiled at an event on VE Day, May 8, being held between 11am and 1pm at Meeting Point House, Southwater.

Organisers say everyone is welcome to the event, which will feature free refreshments and cake on the green in front of Meeting Point House.

Councillor Lee Carter, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, will unveil the memorial bench at 11.30am, after members of the Telford & Wrekin Virtual School Band provide musical entertainment from 11am.

The bench and event have been funded through a grant of £1,500 from Telford & Wrekin Council, with Meeting Point Trust also providing £750.

Wayne Jenson, chief executive of Meeting Point House, said the charity was grateful to the council for supporting the initiative.

“As an organisation dedicated to bringing the community together, we felt it was important to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day in style,” he said.

“Our front of house manager, Sascha Jenkyn, and Hummingbird Cafe manager, Sharon Dean, have done a fabulous job bringing everything together for this important event.

“We hope the memorial bench will act as a daily reminder of the sacrifices so many gave during World War Two, as well as being a source of inspiration for the future.

“The event on VE Day itself will be a chance to reflect and celebrate, with live music from the young people of Telford & Wrekin Virtual School Band, and we are delighted that Councillor Lee Carter will be in attendance to formally unveil the memorial bench.

“There will be free refreshments and plenty of cake, so we hope lots of people will come and join us for what is sure to be a wonderful occasion.”

Meeting Point House has been an integral part of the Telford community since 1985, providing a place for people to meet, office space for charities and a cafe serving affordable home-cooked meals and snacks.

For more information visit www.meetingpointhouse.co.uk.