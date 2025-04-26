M54 at Telford closed in both directions overnight due to 'police led incident'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

National Highways West Midlands warned motorists at 10.52pm on Friday (April 25) that the road was closed between Junction 6 (the Ketley interchange) and Junction 5 (the Forge interchange), with some “trapped traffic” stuck near the scene.

At 1.32am on Saturday, a National Highways spokesperson said: “The West Mercia Police led incident has been resolved and all closures have been removed on the M54 in both directions between J6 and J5 near Telford.

“Thank you for your patience throughout this incident. Safe travels this morning.”

National Highways and West Mercia Police have been contacted for updates.