A health and wellbeing event and a visit to a local school have been highlights of the last month for Llandrindod Wells’ mayor

Councillor Marcia Morgan said she and the town clerk had recently attended the Health and Wellbeing Event organised by Powys County Counil, held at the Pavilion.

“The event was well organised and provided many opportunities for people to discuss their needs and access information and be sign-posted to assistance organisations. This covered a broad spectrum of services and facilities for all residents, irrespective of their needs,”Councillor Morgan said.

She said she had also recently visited Ysgol Cefnllys to thank the staff, pupils and governors for being so welcoming and supportive during her time as School Governor.

Councillor Morgan said the school is looking to set up a parent/child group to enhance the school outdoor environment and a donation from the Chair’s Allowance has been made to help support this.

She said the rest of the month has been busy with meetings on internal matters, on-going and future projects.

“I would wish to thank our Town Clerk for all their hard work preparing the annual accounts for the audit,” said Councillor Morgan

She said donations this month have been given to the Royal British Legion for the RBL VE 80 Commemorative Family Tea Party, Holy Trinity Church to go towards local community events, Ysgol Cefnllys and Llandrindod Junior Girls Football Club will be presented with a donation for trophies and presentations.