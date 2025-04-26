Discussions about Armed Forces Day 2026, an Africa exhibition and the making of the High Sheriff service at Hereford Cathedral, Kington Mayor has done it all in the last month

Councillor Philip Sell said he had also attended a VE Day planning meeting and there are now a good range of events planned and he attended the Chairman of Herefordshire Council’s reception at Plough Lane.

The Mayor also went along to the Sydney Nolan Africa Exhibition at The Rodd near Presteigne and attended the making of the High Sheriff service at Hereford Cathedral, which was followed by a reception.

He told the town council that he had also participated in a workshop at the Oxford Arms called ‘Putting Down Roots’ which was looking at the future use and development of community links at the venue.

“That evening, I attended the Parish Summit in Plough Lane. There was further discussion on the draft Parish Charter, footpaths and Herefordshire Council’s delivery plan.”

Councillor Sell also visited Lady Hawkins School to encourage them to nominate a young person for a civic award, to visit a town council meeting and to take part in VE Day plans. He also went along to the Burton Hotel for the meeting to encourage Kington to re-establish a British Royal Legion branch in the town.

Councillor Sell added “I attended the unveiling of a photography recently found at the museum capturing the 300th anniversary of Lady Hawkins School. At that time the whole school dressed for an Elizabethan Pageant to celebrate their Foundress. The photographs is on display in the foyer of Cloud Nine and it is worth looking at.

“The clerk and I met with Colonel Andy Taylor for initial discussions concerning Armed Forces Day 2026, when it is Kington’s turn to host the event.”

Members noted his report