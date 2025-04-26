Drainage works will close A-road near Shrewsbury for three weeks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The closure of the A458 in both directions between Rowton Avenue and Yockleton Road, from Monday, April 28, to Saturday, May 17, is designed for National Highways to maintain the drainage system on the road.

Work is said to include cleaning and removing vegetation from the system to improve drainage and “continue to provide safe journeys along the A458”.

The cleaning will be carried out overnight, between 8pm and 6am on weeknights only in the period specified.

The A458 will be closed both ways between Rowton Avenue and Yockleton Road. Photo: Google

A fully-signed diversion route via the A5, A483 and A458 will be installed. A diversion route map can be found on the official National Highways website.

The website adds: “Access to frontages that fall directly within our closures will be maintained throughout. Access for emergency vehicles will also be maintained throughout our work.

“We’d also encourage drivers to stick to speed limits and follow appropriate signage to ensure the safety of all road users.

“We’ll make every effort to ensure the impact on the local community and travelling public is kept to a minimum. We always aim to work to the programme, however unforeseen circumstances or adverse weather conditions may mean changes.”