Demolition planned for Oswestry monument masons to make way for apartments as business looks to relocate

Monument masons Jones and Hughes Ltd has revealed plans to partially demolish its Oswald Road site and construct several new apartments.

The planning application, submitted to Shropshire Council, proposes the single-storey building on the corner of Oswald Road and King Street would be demolished.

The building, constructed in the 20th century, had once been a tyre garage but is now in use as a sales and workshop building for the masons where headstones are crafted and personalised.