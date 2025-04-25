Photo shows aftermath of car crash near Ellesmere which damaged road signs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Multiple fire crews and police teams attended a road traffic collision on the A495 on the approach to Ellesmere shortly after 5pm yesterday (Thursday, April 24).

One vehicle left the carriageway, damaging hedgerows and road signs.

Police and fire crews have confirmed that nobody was injured in the crash.

Multiple fire crews and police teams attended the incident along the A495. Picture: Oswestry and Ellesmere Police.

A post by Oswestry and Ellesmere Police on Facebook included a photo of the aftermath.

It said: "Officers from Oswestry and Ellesmere Safer Neighbourhood Teams attended a road traffic collision on the A495 along with our colleagues from the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

"There was a report of the vehicle leaving the road on the approach to Ellesmere. Thankfully no-one was injured and the only damage was to the car and a couple of road signs."