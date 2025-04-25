MP visits town's new fire station

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were pleased to welcome Telford MP Shaun Davies, to the newly revamped Telford Central Fire Station.

Mr Davies at the new station

The MP took a tour of the station, which has undergone a £10 million renovation, on Friday April 11.

Work to refurbish the 1970s Telford Central Fire Station began in August 2022, but the project has suffered delays after the original plan faced some problems with fire regulations.

Chief Fire Officer Simon Hardiman showed Mr Davies the new facility during his tour, which has been designed to provide essential emergency response and be a hub for community and partner activity.

CFO Simon Hardiman said: "Mr Davies' visit gave us the opportunity to discuss future opportunities for the fire service, how our roles are changing and what challenges the fire sector faces in terms of future funding and resourcing.

"The new station is an example of the operational excellence we want to provide to Shropshire. The building has already been used to host multiagency events which allow us to better coordinate with other emergency services and organisations.

"I also welcomed the opportunity to go through our future plans to create a digitally advanced control room at Telford Central and how we are improving our service to the community.

"It was an extremely positive visit, and I'm pleased to be able to showcase the developments the Service is making to our public representatives."

Shaun Davies said: "I had the pleasure of visiting the new Telford Fire Station to meet with the dedicated firefighters who serve our community. I heard about the vital work they do, the challenges they face, and the priorities for the fire service here in Telford - from emergency response to fire prevention and community outreach. I’ll continue to work with them to ensure they have the support and resources they need to protect our residents.”