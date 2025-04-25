More than 100 junior footballers to tackle the Bridgnorth Walk in memory of 'beloved' coach

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Every year Bridgnorth Spartans submit a huge team to take on the Bridgnorth Walk, which takes place this year on May 5.

The event , organised by the Bridgnorth Lions, comprises a full marathon, a 21 mile walk - which involves a taxing climb up Brown Clee Hill, as well as some less intense family events.

This year, more than 100 members of 'Team Spartans' are walking in memory of Andy Wenlock.

Kelly Woodcock, co-chair at the club said he was a "beloved member of our Spartans family and coach of the U8 Reds team".

They plan to donate their sponsorship money to Severn Hospice, which provided Andy's family with incredible care and support.

Lenny the Bridgnorth Lions mascot and some of the Spartans

Severn Hospice is a local charity helping families across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and North Powys who are living with an incurable illness.

Last year, they supported almost 3,000 families.

Kelly said: "Bridgnorth Spartans are at the heart of the Bridgnorth community. It is important to bring the large numbers in the club together to effect positive change.

"Helping others develops our players off the pitch, encouraging our members to think of others.

"This year the walk is particularly poignant as we walk in memory of Andy Wenlock, who was part of our Spartan family as an U8R coach."

You can support the Spartans chosen charity, Severn Hospice at https://www.justgiving.com/.../bridgnorth-spartans...