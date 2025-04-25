Man left bouncer needing stitches after punch outside Telford's Albert's Shed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Daniel Mitchell, 23, from Sudbury Close, Wolverhampton, was sentenced at Telford Magistrates Court after admitting one charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The court heard that the incident dated back to January 28, 2023.

Kate Price, prosecuting, told magistrates that Mitchell had been at the Albert's Shed venue in Southwater, Telford, with his friends.

She said that friends of Mitchell had been asked to leave the premises, and got into an argument with door staff after going outside.

One man was said to have shouted: "You think you're big, come out here and I will show you who is big."