'It promises to be a great event' - town prepares to remember the end of war in Europe

Bridgnorth Town Council is holding its 80th anniversary of VE Day on May 8 in the town's Castle Grounds.

Local councillor Rachel Connolly said it promises to be a “great event”.

She said it begins at 7.30pm and goes on to 10pm with a host of activities.

These include singer Lisa Morrall entertaing the crown with some, local entertainment firm Dangerous Sheep Events, in conjunction with the Town Council, will be providing a hog roast and a licensed bar, and there will also be hot drinks cakes and ice cream.

Ahead of the event, an official VE80 commemorative flag that will be flown in the Castle Grounds from 8.30am while the war memorial, castle and walkways throughout the park will all be illuminated.

And at 9.30pm, to to symbolize the light of hope that emerged from the darkness of war, a beacon will be lit at 9.30pm as will many others across the county.

“It promises to be a great event following on from the success of last year’s D Day celebration,” said councillor Connolly.

The evening will see music from the era performed with attendees encouraged to bring a picnic or take advantage of the refreshments on offer

Meanwhile, Bridgnorth Lions are organising their annual walk and a family fun day for Monday 5 May, which will have a VE Day theme this year – and will be raising much-needed funds for veterans’ Charity Help for Heroes.