Inside the Grade II-listed former farmhouse near Church Stretton up for sale in auction

The historic property at 2 The Farm in Leebotwood, near Church Stretton, will have a £175,000+ guide price in the livestreamed auction on Thursday, May 15.

James Rossiter, senior auction valuer at Bond Wolfe, explained that the three-bedroomed property is thought to date back to the early 18th century and contains many period features.

Mr Rossiter said: “2 The Farm is set back from the road on a large plot in the charming village of Leebotwood, surrounded by the beautiful Shropshire Hills and countryside.

2 The Farm in Leebotwood, near Church Stretton, will have a £175,000+ guide price in the live auction. Photo: Bond Wolfe

“This semi-detached property retains a host of character and original features that provides a blank canvas for potential developers or homeowners.

“There is a hall, sitting room with open fire, dining room, kitchen, inner hall, store cupboard, understairs cupboard and storeroom on the ground floor, with a landing, three bedrooms, a large family bathroom and cupboard upstairs.

Inside 2 The Farm. Photo: Bond Wolfe

“There is a large garden to the front of the house, with the option of off-road parking, and a useful courtyard and brick store to the rear.

“The vacant Grade II-listed property benefits from recently fitted double-glazed timber windows and is easily accessible off the A49.

“However, there is the need for modernisation and refurbishment throughout.”

2 The Farm will be among scores of lots appearing in Bond Wolfe’s next auction, which is due to start at 8.30am. The auction will be livestreamed via Bond Wolfe’s website with remote bidding by proxy, telephone or internet.