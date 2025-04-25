Dyfed Powys Police force records nearly 1,000 instances of stalking in one year

As it takes part in a national campaign raising awareness of the devastating impact of stalking, Dyfed-Powys Police has released its latest figures around the crime type, confirming that it logs around three calls every day reporting stalking behaviour.

In a social media campaign running this week, Dyfed-Powys Police is also sharing the real life experiences of two women who have suffered from the terrifying actions of a stalker, highlighting the signs of stalking, and advising on where to find help and support.

Detective Inspector Katie Cuthbertson said: “It is incredibly important that we as a force support Stalking Awareness Week, as not only is working towards the elimination of stalking one of our force priorities, but we know the overwhelming effect it can have on victims.

“Anyone can become a victim of stalking, and while a significant proportion of victims are stalked by former partners, perpetrators can be acquaintances or even strangers with no connection at all to their victims.

“It is still a very misunderstood crime type, and we are using this week to educate our communities about just how serious it can be.”

Since Stalking Awareness Week 2024, Dyfed-Powys Police has recorded 990 instances of stalking, and currently has 186 live stalking investigations running. It also has six Stalking Protection Orders in place against offenders.

A number of these reports will relate to the same perpetrators, as stalking behaviour is defined as fixated, obsessive, unwanted and repeated against a victim.

DI Cuthbertson added: “Stalking behaviours can appear innocuous, from leaving flowers and gifts, to sending frequent messages, which makes it difficult for victims to explain to family and friends why they are living in fear.

“The true risk to the victim is often masked by the appearance of low-level offending behaviours, however it is considered a high risk crime type.”

As part of the force’s communications, two victims of stalking have shared their stories in an effort to highlight the impact this behaviour can have.

One described feeling ‘hyper vigilant’ and constantly on edge following her former partner’s actions, while the other feels ‘like a prisoner in her own home’ after a man she barely knew stalked her for 12 years.

“I would like to thank these two women for speaking out and sharing their experiences, which will undoubtedly help others to understand not only the signs of stalking, but how it can turn victims’ lives upside down,” DI Cuthbertson said.

“The impact of stalking often has a substantial adverse effect upon a victim's life and stalking without violence can still cause harm. Their voice needs to be heard in every case.”

