First glimpse of what new Telford community centre could look like as consultation set to open

Telford & Wrekin Council and Lawley and Overdale Parish Council are continuing to develop plans for a new purpose-built community centre to meet the needs of the growing local community, and will shortly be launching a public consultation with the aim of finding out what people would like to see at their new community centre and what facilities it should offer.

Artist's impression of what it could look like

Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, Councillor Lee Carter, said: “Lawley is a growing area of Telford and Wrekin and has seen recent investment in new roads, shops, school and a medical practice, alongside the development of much needed new homes.

“I am delighted that in partnership with Lawley and Overdale Parish Council, plans are now moving forward for a much-needed new community centre too. Working with the Parish Council, and in particular parish councillors Luke Lewis, Mark Boylan, Erin Aston and Zona Hannington, we want to ensure the new facilities meet local needs, so the Parish Council will shortly be launching a consultation to find out what people think.”

Councillor Luke Lewis, Chair of Lawley and Overdale Parish Council, said: “The existing community centre, located in what was the Assembly Hall at the former Lawley Board School in Arleston Lane, is well used by a whole host of local groups including the nursery, choir and the youth club, but the increasing demand means more space and facilities are needed.

“Our new community centre will be built off Bryce Way, alongside Lawley Village Academy and, being modern and purpose-built, will be more accessible to a wider range of people. We want to ensure it addresses local needs, so will shortly be launching a consultation to find out more about the facilities local residents and community groups would like to see there.

“Following this consultation, all feedback received will be taken into account and a planning application will be submitted. We hope, subject to planning approval, that work will then start on site in early 2026.”