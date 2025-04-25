'Enormously positive': Mental health trust behind Shrewsbury Redwoods Centre responds to new 'good' rating

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Midlands Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust (MPFT) provides acute inpatient wards for adults of working age and psychiatric intensive care units at two locations, The Redwoods Centre in Shrewsbury and St George’s Hospital in Stafford.

Following a visit in November 2022, the service had been rated 'inadequate' by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), who took enforcement action and issued a Section 29A warning notice which required the trust to make significant improvements.

A visit in June 2023 saw the warning notice removed, but the inspectors noted some work still needed to be done.

The Redwoods Centre, Shrewsbury

Now, the inspectors have rated the service 'good'. The report, published this week, said the service "had made improvements and is no longer in breach of regulations" and that patients "felt safe, listened to and staff were responsive to their needs".

The report continued: "Overall, patient’s experiences were positive, they felt safe and staff listened and supported them."

Responding to the improvement, MPFT Chief Executive Neil Carr expressed his delight with the report: “The ratings and wider report are enormously positive and demonstrate our commitment to providing the highest quality care possible to our patients and their loved ones.

“The ‘Good’ rating from the CQC reflects the enormous amount of hard work of our staff, and I thank them for their unwavering dedication. Likewise, I’m really pleased inspectors recognised how new ways of working are making a difference for patients, who said they felt safe, listened to and supported.

“Whilst we celebrate and say congratulations to our staff, we also understand where services can be further improved and are already working to address the small number of areas for improvement identified by inspectors.”