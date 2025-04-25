Court date for £42k Oswestry building society fraudster - to decide what he pays back

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Robert Wilson, 34, of Ffordd Pentre, Mold, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court - sitting at Telford Justice Centre, for a Proceeds of Crime Hearing.

Wilson was manager at Oswestry’s Church Street branch of Nationwide, having worked his way up after starting as a customer representative in 2015.

But he stole cash from the building society over a 42-month period between September 2019 and April 2023, benefiting to the tune of £42,714.36.

Wilson pleaded guilty to one count of theft and one count of false accounting, and was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court in September last year to two years in prison, suspended for 24 months.