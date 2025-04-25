CCTV appeal after Telford shop thefts as items worth hundreds of pounds stolen from Primark and Home Bargains

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford and Wrekin Police have released several CCTV images as officers look for people to help them with their investigations into shop thefts.

The incidents involved people targeting a number of shops, including Home Bargains, Poundstretcher and Primark.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers are appealing to identify the people pictured as they believe they could help with their enquiries into shop thefts in Telford."

One image (crime reference: 22/13706/25) was taken at the Co-op in Stirchley on February 11 at around 3pm. Police say items worth around £10 were taken from the store.

Photo: West Mercia Police

Another image (crime reference: 22/12831/25) was taken from Home Bargains on Wrekin Retail Park. Police say items worth £200 were taken from the store on February 11 at around 3.15pm.

Photo: West Mercia Police

The next image (crime reference: 22/17987/25) was taken from Poundstretcher at Telford Shopping Centre. Police say items worth £130 were taken from the store at around 6.40pm on February 27.

Photo: West Mercia Police

Another image (crime reference: 22/20056/25) was taken from Primark in Telford Shopping Centre on March 4 between 1pm and 2pm. Police say items worth more than £500 were taken from the store.

Photo: West Mercia Police

The final image (crime reference: 22/25860/25) is also from the Co-op in Stirchley. Police say a number of items were taken from the store on March 22 at around 3.20pm.

Photo: West Mercia Police

A spokesman for Telford and Wrekin Police added: "If you have any information that would help identify the five people pictured, please e-mail RetailCrimeTelford@westmercia.police.uk.

"Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100 per cent anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555111."