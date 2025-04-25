Easter Sunday saw a number of participants from Wales and the across the Marches converge on Rougham, Bury St Edmunds.

Simon Orrells and friends of Kingsland with his MF 135

They were part of the two hundred strong entry in the 36 th National Vintage Tractor Road Run, the annual Easter Sunday tractor run that moves around the country.

This year they were raising money for two Suffolk charities of SARS Suffolk’s Emergency Medical Charity and St Nicholas Hospice of Bury St Edmunds.

The run consisting of 30 miles, toured the pretty thatched villages and towns to the and from the lunch stop in the centre of Stowmarket.

Hereford’s Nigel and Rose Hantschar with their David Brown Cropmaster had the honour of being number one.

Other Herefordshire participants were David Brown specialist, Peter Williams of Ross on Wye who had an unusual David Brown 750 Farmatic and Simon Orrells of Kingsland had his Massey Ferguson 135 and Andy Boyle of Ledbury with his big Marshall 100.

It was a family affair for New Radnor’s Martin Nicholls as he had wife Rachel and children Mia and Amy riding in the transport box of their International 434.

Shropshire was well represented by farmer John Roberts with his Ford 6610, Bridgnorth’s haulier Paul Marsh with his Industrial Massey Ferguson and Ian Farquharson of Ackleton had his cabbed Massey Ferguson 135. Next year the event moves down to Padstow, Cornwall.