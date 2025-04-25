A Powys pupil’s written work will go forward to a national Rotary competition after wowing judges at the district level.

For some years now Ysgol Calon Cymru pupils have entered Rotary in Great Britain and lreland’s Young Writers Competition run locally by Builth Wells Rotary Club. And this year has been no different.

The theme was ‘Wonderful Water’ and the school’s winning entry in the Intermediate section came from Isabelle Crowden while the winning entry in the Senior section was from Annabelle Ealey-Fitzgerald.

Both entries went forward to the District competition where Isabelle’s entry took first place.

The chair of judges said of her piece “out of all the entries across all age groups, this was the most memorable”.

In the Senior Section Annabelle’s entry came in at third place.

Isabelle’s entry will now go forward to the RGB&I national final.