Work to impose speed reduction and parking restrictions outside Market Drayton school completed

A new 20mph speed limit has been introduced along Stafford Street and Grove Gardens in Market Drayton as part of a programme to "improve road safety" outside The Grove School and Sixth Form.

It came after a public consultation by Shropshire Council in January. School bosses and civic leaders also backed the scheme with Mayor Roy Aldcroft saying it can be "chaotic" at the start and end of the school day with several buses and cars outside the school when children and parents are coming out.

Work to install new signs and road markings began on April 7. Alongside a speed reduction, new parking restrictions have also been enforced to maximise safety.

The Grove School in Market Drayton. Photo: Google.

Councillor Aldcroft said: "There are lots of lovely new lines along Stafford Street and Grove Gardens to stop people blocking the through route for normal traffic and to keep these spaces open and visible, as opposed to having cars parked there, so you can see students coming out.

"They have done a very good job."

Students will return to school next week after the conclusion of the Easter holidays.

Headteacher at The Grove School and Sixth Form, Mitch Allsopp said the move will benefit everyone within the school's community.

"We are delighted to see the implementation of the 20mph speed limit outside Grove School and Sixth Form," he said. "This is a fantastic step towards ensuring the safety of our children and young people as they travel to and from school.

"Reducing the speed limit in this area will significantly decrease the risk of accidents and create a safer environment for our children, parents, and staff. We are grateful to the local authorities for prioritising the wellbeing of our community and taking this important measure."