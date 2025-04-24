Three-bedroom Market Drayton home to go under the hammer with low guide price next month
A three-bedroom home in Market Drayton will go under the hammer with a low guide price next month.
This vacant, semi-detached property on Smithfield Road will be auctioned on May 15 with Bond Wolfe Auctions.
The property has a guide price of just £40,000.
Its ground-floor accommodation comprises a hall, two reception rooms, a kitchen, a rear lobby, a pantry and a toilet.
Meanwhile, on the first floor are a landing, three bedrooms and a bathroom with a shower.
Outside, the home enjoys a garage and a garden.
The listing adds that the property benefits from having a gas-fired central heating system, but is in need of modernisation.
The property will be sold on May 15 at auction, starting at 8.30am.
The listing said no offers will be considered prior to the auction sale.
Viewings of the property will be carried out on a block basis.
Further information can be found on Rightmove.