Three-bedroom Market Drayton home to go under the hammer with low guide price next month

This vacant, semi-detached property on Smithfield Road will be auctioned on May 15 with Bond Wolfe Auctions.

The property has a guide price of just £40,000.

Its ground-floor accommodation comprises a hall, two reception rooms, a kitchen, a rear lobby, a pantry and a toilet.

Inside the three-bedroom home in Market Drayton that will be auctioned on May 15. It has a guide price of £40,000. Picture: Rightmove/Bond Wolfe.

Meanwhile, on the first floor are a landing, three bedrooms and a bathroom with a shower.

Outside, the home enjoys a garage and a garden.

The listing adds that the property benefits from having a gas-fired central heating system, but is in need of modernisation.

The home's garden. Picture: Rightmove/Bond Wolfe.

The property will be sold on May 15 at auction, starting at 8.30am.

The listing said no offers will be considered prior to the auction sale.

The three-bedroom home in Market Drayton will be auctioned on May 15. It has a guide price of £40,000. Picture: Rightmove/Bond Wolfe.

Viewings of the property will be carried out on a block basis.

Further information can be found on Rightmove.