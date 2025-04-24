Telford College champions careers in IT for young women

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford College marked ‘International Girls in ICT Day’ by turning the spotlight on three members of its IT support team at the Wellington campus.

The aim of the campaign is to encourage more girls and young women to pursue science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) careers, with a specific emphasis on information and communication technologies.

Digital project manager Shelley George, and desktop support technicians Tamar Constantine and Keren Sacco, are part of the college’s 12-strong IT support team.

“It is such a fantastic opportunity that’s always expanding,” said Shelley. “There will always be a demand for IT in any organisation.

“I manage all the digital projects for the college; replacing digital equipment in classrooms and staff rooms, to support teaching and learning, and furnishing our future facilities.

“This includes all IT needs, from audiovisual and classroom hardware to laptops for staff and students.”

Tamar, a former Madeley Academy student, started as a digital apprentice at Telford College. Her advice to any girls or young women considering a career in IT is to ‘just go for it’.

“There are so many opportunities for you to discover. After finishing my A levels I was looking for roles in IT, but found that I had the right qualifications but no work experience.

“My apprenticeship was really beneficial to work and study in the same place, as it helped me understand how my team worked from an outside, student perspective. The team is great and I love working here.”

Keren is the newest member of the team and has hit the ground running. She said: “I did a lot of practical A level subjects, and then became a casual sound engineer.

“I did a placement at Telford College in the IT team for six months, before moving into a dual role as a technician and learning support assistant in a school. I then applied for my current role and I’m enjoying it so far.”