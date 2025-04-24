Shropshire school celebrates after receiving a ‘rare standing ovation’ at national concert band finals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Wrekin College Concert Band wowed the audience with an innovative and poignant performance of Inchon by Robert W Smith, earning a standing ovation at the end - a rare response at a NCBF event.

It saw them pick up the top platinum award from the adjudicators together with the best programme award for their collection of pieces.

More than 40 musicians from the school, aged 11-18, travelled to the Royal Northern College of Music for the festival which welcomes bands from across the country.

It was a fourth consecutive national top platinum award for the concert band while the school’s jazz band picked up a gold award.

Both bands performed premieres during the event with the jazz band treating the audience to a world premiere of ‘Wanna Have An Adventure?’ by Ben Partridge composed especially for them.

The concert band performed the UK premiere of ‘Hummingbird - The Angel’s Messenger’ by Coventry-based composer Peter Meechan, which followed Richard l Saucedo’s brilliant opener ‘Awakening Hills’.

Director of music at Wrekin College Simon Platford said he was hugely proud of both the school bands, saying each musician had given their all to produce something truly remarkable.

“I am privileged to work with a special bunch of remarkable youngsters who gave both performances their absolute all - not just on stage but in the hours of rehearsals and extra rehearsals they put in leading up to the day,” he added.

“They have given up their time, despite many having national exams on their return to school, with a packed schedule of rehearsals during their Easter holidays to be ready for our performance at the weekend and they gave two wonderful performances.

“The concert band’s last piece Inchon by Robert W Smith, which depicts, in music, the UN and US liberation of South Korea in the early 1950s, created an atmosphere in the hall that will last long in the memory. I truly hope it will be something that our young musicians will also take with them as an unforgettable moment where they really moved people with their music causing a spontaneous and rare gesture of appreciation and that is a powerful thing to do.”

Wrekin continues its commitment to supporting young rising stars sharing the spotlight with world-class musicians with its series of concerts throughout the year.

They were originally launched to celebrate the opening of the Wrekin College Music School which has state-of-the-art rehearsal facilities for ensembles and solo performers.

In September Sir Stephen Hough, widely regarded as Britain’s greatest living pianist, will be performing at the school in a charity recital. Tickets for the event on September 2h and details of other events are available from the official website.