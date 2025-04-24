Residents turn out for free health and wellbeing festival in Market Drayton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The free-to-attend Health and Wellbeing Festival at the Festival Drayton Centre on April 16 was organised by The Market Drayton Community Enterprise (MDCE).

Residents visited various stalls that offered information to improve physical and mental well-being and advice from experts.

The event's sole focus was health, wellbeing, and fitness, and there was something for everyone with fitness tips, advice on relaxation techniques and more on offer.

Free health checks included hearing tests and blood tests, while a mobile NHS van also parked up outside.

Mayor Roy Aldcroft (left) at the Rotary stand.

Market Drayton's Mayor, Roy Aldcroft attended the health and wellbeing festival and was amazed by what was on offer, and enjoyed chatting to experts on different stalls.

He said: "It has become a bi-annual event and has certainly been put on the map. The range of activities that are there to support wellbeing both mental and physical are quite amazing.

"I learned a lot, particularly about anti-spiking kits. The fact that you can now get a jab to help.

"Quite a lot of people made the effort to get there. One stall was doing hearing tests which was great.

"There was a good range and the NHS mobile van attended too."