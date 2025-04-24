Punch Pubs announces purchase of one of oldest pubs in Market Drayton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Crown in Market Drayton is now part of Punch Pubs & Co's leased and tenanted estate, after the company announced the acquisition of the historic town centre pub.

The Grade II-listed venue is said to have survived a major fire in the town in 1651, and King Charles I is reputed to have stayed there during the Civil War in the previous decade.

The company, which has around 1,300 leased pubs around the UK, said it will be managed by experienced, multiple operators Ami Sanobar and Darren Paul, who will reopen the pub with general managers Nicky and Mike at the helm.

A spokesperson for Punch said that Nicky and Mike are "well-known and loved in the community" and will work alongside Ami, Darren and their team to "ensure a seamless transition into the Punch estate".

The Crown, Market Drayton. Photo: Google

Speaking of the acquisition, Punch Pubs & Co Head of Acquisitions, Andrew Cannons, said: “We’re delighted to have expanded our portfolio with The Crown. This is a fantastic pub that is highly valued in the local community.

"It’s great to see Nikki and Mike make their return as general managers, and we know that the team and guests will be equally delighted. With Ami and Darren’s experienced leadership, we do not doubt that The Crown will continue to thrive for many years to come.”

Punch Pubs Operations Manager, Christian Gregory, added: “I’m looking forward to this new beginning at The Crown and excited to be working with Nikki, Mike and the team as they transition into the Punch family.

"The Crown is already an excellent pub, and we know that the community takes great pride in it, so we’re looking forward to seeing its continued success with many exciting plans in the pipeline.”