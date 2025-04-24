Plans for solar farm the size of 38 football pitches in north Shropshire given the go-ahead

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Whitchurch-based G Power Solar Ltd, revealed plans to build a solar farm on a 24.5 hectare (60.5 acres) plot of land in Alkington, near Whitchurch, last November.

Now, Shropshire Council planning officers have given the green light for the development to go ahead.

The proposed site, which is close to Alderford Lake, is currently used for sheep grazing - a purpose that will continue if the solar farm is constructed, with sheep able to graze around the panels.

The application, which was also for a battery energy storage facility, said that the panels would have a lifespan of around 40 years.

According to the documents, "at least 86,000 tonnes" of CO2 savings would be made over the project's lifetime.

Plans are in place to build a solar farm on a 60.5 acres plot of land in Alkington near Whitchurch (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

The plans stated: "The solar farm would produce up to 10MW of renewable energy, capable of an anticipated annual CO2 saving of 2,150 tonnes per annum.

"This is equivalent to the annual electrical needs of approximately 3,000 family homes in England. This equates to nearly three per cent of dwellings in Shropshire."

During the consultation period, the plans received a mixed response from locals, many of whom were supportive of the plans but raised concerns over the impact construction traffic would have on the local community or the proposed diversion of a footpath through the site.

Approving the plans, Shropshire Council's planning officers determined the benefits of the development would "outweigh the harm" and recommended the development for approval.

As part of the conditions, the planning officers have requested that a construction traffic management plan be submitted for approval before construction begins.