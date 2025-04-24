Man loaded jerry cans stolen from Telford Farm Machinery into his BMW

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jacob York, 28, of Miller Place, Telford, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after admitting one charge of theft.

Alexa Carrier, prosecuting, told the court that York had been spotted at Telford Farm Machinery near Newport at around 2am on May 16, 2022.

A witness called the police after seeing a man inside the property throwing blue containers over the firm's fence.

Shrewsbury Crown Court

The police were called but while they were being alerted to the incident York climbed over the fence and started loading the containers into his BMW and drove away.

The court heard that 21 containers had been thrown over the fence.

Ms Carrier said police attended at around 2.30am and saw York's car driving near to the premises.