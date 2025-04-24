Firefighters tackle car ablaze in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the car fire in Williams Road, Telford, at 9:04am today (Thursday, April 24).

Firefighters dispatched from Telford Central.

Upon arrival, the firefighters found one car about 25 per cent in flames.

Firefighters were called to a car fire in Telford this morning. Photo: PA

Crews used a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire as well as small gear and a thermal imaging camera while wearing breathing apparatus. The vehicle was then moved off the road.

The incident concluded at 09:39am.