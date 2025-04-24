Shropshire Star
Close

Firefighters tackle car ablaze in Telford

Firefighters rushed to a car fire in Telford this morning. 

By Geha Pandey
Published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the car fire in Williams Road, Telford, at 9:04am today (Thursday, April 24). 

Firefighters dispatched from Telford Central. 

Upon arrival, the firefighters found one car about 25 per cent in flames. 

London Fire Brigade said 10 fire engines and around 70 firefighters were at the blaze in Hayes
Firefighters were called to a car fire in Telford this morning. Photo: PA

Crews used a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire as well as small gear and a thermal imaging camera while wearing breathing apparatus. The vehicle was then moved off the road.

The incident concluded at 09:39am. 

Similar stories
Most popular