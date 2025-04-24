Shropshire Star
Close

Everything you need to know as three-day music festival returns to Shrewsbury’s Albert’s Shed - including line-up

Shrewsbury’s three-day multi-venue music festival is returning to one of the most popular bars in the town - here’s everything you need to know. 

By Geha Pandey
Published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

Loopfest 2025 is set to return on Friday, May 2, to Sunday, May 4, with a fantastic line-up of more than 300 acts across 40 venues in Shrewsbury

In just three years, it has grown into the second biggest multi-venue festival in the UK. 

Supporting it since day one is bar Albert’s Shed in Barker Street. 

Albert's Shed is hosting Loopfest 2025. Photo: Google
Albert's Shed is hosting Loopfest 2025. Photo: Google

The team behind the bar are delighted to release details of everything in-store for festival goers this May. 

Here is the full line-up for LOOPFEST 2025 at Albert’s Shed. 

Friday, May 2 

  • 7:30pm - Boom Boom Womb 

  • 8:30pm - GIRLBAND!

  • 9:45pm - Coach Party

Saturday, May 3 

  • 1:20pm - Anonymous 

  • 2:40pm - Untamed Shrews 

  • 4pm - The Friendly Campaign 

  • 5:20pm - Slackrr

  • 6:40pm - Cartoon Violence 

  • 8pm - TV Pins

  • 9:20pm - Red by Night

  • 10:20pm - The Uptown Monotones 

Sunday, May 4 

  • 1:20pm - Radioactive 

  • 2:20pm - Average Dad Band 

  • 4pm - Courthouse 

  • 5:20pm - Fidget and the Twitchers 

  • 6:40pm - Baudelaire 

  • 8pm - Bridget. 

  • 9:20pm - Bluntknees 

  • 10:20pm - Die Twice 

Find out more information and buy tickets via the official Albert’s Shed website. 

Similar stories
Most popular