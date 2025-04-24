Everything you need to know as three-day music festival returns to Shrewsbury’s Albert’s Shed - including line-up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Loopfest 2025 is set to return on Friday, May 2, to Sunday, May 4, with a fantastic line-up of more than 300 acts across 40 venues in Shrewsbury.

In just three years, it has grown into the second biggest multi-venue festival in the UK.

Supporting it since day one is bar Albert’s Shed in Barker Street.

Albert's Shed is hosting Loopfest 2025. Photo: Google

The team behind the bar are delighted to release details of everything in-store for festival goers this May.

Here is the full line-up for LOOPFEST 2025 at Albert’s Shed.

Friday, May 2

7:30pm - Boom Boom Womb

8:30pm - GIRLBAND!

9:45pm - Coach Party

Saturday, May 3

1:20pm - Anonymous

2:40pm - Untamed Shrews

4pm - The Friendly Campaign

5:20pm - Slackrr

6:40pm - Cartoon Violence

8pm - TV Pins

9:20pm - Red by Night

10:20pm - The Uptown Monotones

Sunday, May 4

1:20pm - Radioactive

2:20pm - Average Dad Band

4pm - Courthouse

5:20pm - Fidget and the Twitchers

6:40pm - Baudelaire

8pm - Bridget.

9:20pm - Bluntknees

10:20pm - Die Twice

Find out more information and buy tickets via the official Albert’s Shed website.