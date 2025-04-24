Everything you need to know as three-day music festival returns to Shrewsbury’s Albert’s Shed - including line-up
Shrewsbury’s three-day multi-venue music festival is returning to one of the most popular bars in the town - here’s everything you need to know.
Loopfest 2025 is set to return on Friday, May 2, to Sunday, May 4, with a fantastic line-up of more than 300 acts across 40 venues in Shrewsbury.
In just three years, it has grown into the second biggest multi-venue festival in the UK.
Supporting it since day one is bar Albert’s Shed in Barker Street.
The team behind the bar are delighted to release details of everything in-store for festival goers this May.
Here is the full line-up for LOOPFEST 2025 at Albert’s Shed.
Friday, May 2
7:30pm - Boom Boom Womb
8:30pm - GIRLBAND!
9:45pm - Coach Party
Saturday, May 3
1:20pm - Anonymous
2:40pm - Untamed Shrews
4pm - The Friendly Campaign
5:20pm - Slackrr
6:40pm - Cartoon Violence
8pm - TV Pins
9:20pm - Red by Night
10:20pm - The Uptown Monotones
Sunday, May 4
1:20pm - Radioactive
2:20pm - Average Dad Band
4pm - Courthouse
5:20pm - Fidget and the Twitchers
6:40pm - Baudelaire
8pm - Bridget.
9:20pm - Bluntknees
10:20pm - Die Twice
Find out more information and buy tickets via the official Albert’s Shed website.