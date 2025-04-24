Children living with the impact of cancer to be given specialist support

The Lingen Davies Cancer Fund has teamed up with Happiness for All CIC, an Oswestry-based organisation that works with young people to increase resilience, offer light therapy counselling services, and help improve their confidence.

The Kids Happiness Club will provide group sessions for children and young people who have a loved one going through cancer treatment.

A cancer diagnosis does not just affect the person themselves but has a huge impact on their family and friends too.

If a young person has a parent, sibling or other close loved one going through cancer, the influence on their mental health can be significant.

The project is a first for the 46-year-old charity that exists to make a positive difference to lives impacted by cancer across Shropshire, Telford and Mid Wales.

Last year the organisation spent £1,000,000 on projects to benefit patients in the region, but now the charity wants to expand the offering and has agreed a £10,000 funding pot to help youngsters who are struggling.

Naomi Atkin, CEO of Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, said: “We know from our community that children and young people living with a close family member going through cancer, are struggling.

“We’re tremendously proud that we’re able to expand our cancer support services to offer this provision. We know there’s a need for more support for the family and close friends of those dealing with cancer and we are working hard to fund services to fill that gap. This project to offer light therapy to young people themselves is our first step towards that goal.”

The sessions will be run in person in Shrewsbury, Telford and Newtown, and online, with two groups (one for aged 6-11year olds, and one for 11-18s) starting in Shrewsbury to run on Saturday mornings in June.

Well-known happiness coach Katie Millard will be leading the sessions and said she is really looking forward to supporting this group of people.

“This isn’t something for young cancer patients themselves, who receive specialist emotional support as part of their treatment. This is an essential project to help those who may have siblings, parents, grandparents or close family who are going through cancer. It’s not intended to be a heavy form of therapy, it’s not counselling, it’s a lighter approach.

“Children will be encouraged to talk about the things affecting them, and that might be something other than cancer. It’s an opportunity for them to talk about what’s important to them – whatever that might be,” she added.

The Kids Happiness Club is not intended to be a support service for children suffering bereavement – Macmillan or the Winstons Wishes charity are recommended starting points for help.

For further information and to register interest email katie@thehappinessclub.co.uk.

To find out more about the work of Lingen Davies Cancer Fund visit the website www.lingendavies.co.uk.