Watch: Eye-opening video of Oswestry house fire's aftermath shows importance of closing doors

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to a property on Laburnum Drive in Oswestry just before 4pm on Tuesday (April 22), after a fire began in the bedroom of a home.

Firefighters tackled the blaze and isolated the gas and electricity supplies at the property, stating the incident was "brought under control quickly and safely".

After the incident and with permission from the homeowner, the fire service shared dramatic photographs from inside the home showing a bedroom destroyed by the fire and the majority of the upper floor damaged by smoke.

On Wednesday, Oswestry Fire Station shared a short video to demonstrate the importance of closing doors.

The aftermath of the fire. Photo: Oswestry Fire Station

In the 10-second clip the camera pans from one room with blackened walls to another which appears entirely untouched by the fire - which the firefighters say is all thanks to a door being closed.

A spokesperson from Oswestry Fire Station said: "You can easily see the difference between rooms with open doors to the one which remained closed.

"Closing doors before and after a fire starts in a house can significantly affect the outcome in terms of safety, damage control, and survival."

The aftermath of the fire. Photo: Oswestry Fire Station

Closing doors during a fire is crucial for safety because it slows the spread of flames, smoke, and toxic gases, and helps to keep temperatures lower. This provides valuable time for occupants to escape and for firefighters to respond effectively.

'Close Before You Doze' is a campaign from fire safety officials encouraging everyone to sleep with their bedroom doors closed.