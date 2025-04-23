The mother of a Llandrindod Wells man found dead in a field, has given the Journal a statement

Jackie Roper was at her son Aaron Davies’ inquest on Wednesday, accompanied by her barrister Mr Graham Goodwill.

In her statement, she said: “The press heard in Court, evidence from the local hunt confirming their presence with dogs on or around the time of Aaron's death on the hill where Aaron's clothes were found.

“Upon speaking with the farm-hand of Cwmbrith, he took myself, my faughter and my partner up to the location where he had witnessed Aaron's pile of clothes on the hill around the time of the hunt.

“His statement to us, was to the effect that the hunt had found the clothes - this prior to the Police allegedly finding them with the force drone.

“The Police officer in court stated the farm-hand subsequently withdrew that statement - further stating no hunting in that area takes place and he was mistaken.

“These obvious contradictions, along with the extensive animal predation to Aarons body documented in the pathology report, the state of body decomposition in the confirmed sub-zero temperatures, the use of Aaron's bank card after his death and the fact that he was allegedly seen just 4 days before his body was discovered - is obviously a serious cause of concern.

“I would like to thank my Barrister, Mr Graham Goodwill in his fight to get this key information before the public court - with it only being disclosed from Dyfed Powys Police at the 11th hour - as all reference to the hunt had previously been suppressed from the hearing.

“I would also like to thank Michelle from ACW and the HSA for the data they supplied to myself regarding hunts that take place over the UK and also in that particular area.

“The Coroner had previously proposed the case be decided by way of a 'documentary inquest' - in private some nine months ago.

“As you are aware, the Coroners Court current ruling is - despite the 11th hour submission of additional evidence, exactly the same as what they had previously proposed to be decided in the private sitting.

“Along with the press also hearing about a witness withdrawing their statement just prior to the inquest - due to 'coercment' - this does all certainly lead us to believe that there are more publicly unanswered questions around the circumstances of my son Aaron's death.

“I have spoken to multiple witnesses from the Coroners Court bundle provided - and now established from some of those witnesses, that their statements had been amended, altered without their knowledge or completely false in their entirety.

“At least one witnesses statement was taken more than once by Dyfed Powys Police - as had apparently been 'lost'.

“I have no comment to make on Mr Christopher Davies' public statement regarding our divorce - that is an entirely private matter and feel has no bearing on Aaron's death.

“Mr Davies was not present at the hearing as he had left for Spain - just days prior to his son’s Inquest.

“From my standpoint, I do have some kind of closure in this matter, only as a direct result of our own extensive private enquiries - and this is despite being warned off by the Police from 'knocking on doors'.

“This is far from over and my public fight for justice for Aaron will certainly continue.

“The cracks have already started to appear and as you are aware, Coroner Graeme Hughes touched on an Article 2 inquest.

“An Article 2 inquest is where the Court can look to try and ensure a tragedy like this could be prevented from happening again.

“However, only by following due process and establishing the true facts can we get to that point.

“I would like to thank everyone who have said kind words about Aaron, both personally and on social media.

“I cannot comment further at this time as my Barrister has information that may affect possible future court proceedings, if disclosed."