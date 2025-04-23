Telford plot with permission for three dwellings to be auctioned with low guide price next week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Auction Hammer Midlands is offering building land off Southall Road in Dawley.

The plot will be sold at auction on April 30 and has a guide price of just £48,000.

The building plot is described as an "excellent" opportunity for an investor/developer.

The land has planning permission from Telford & Wrekin Council for three terrace dwellings to be built - reference TWC/2020/0893.

The building plot for sale off Southall Road in Dawley. Picture: Rightmove/Auction Hammer Midlands.

The land extends to approximately 692 square metres (827 sq. yds) and features a former telephone exchange building that is now redundant.

It will be sold via an online auction, starting at 6.30pm. Bidding will be available by either telephone, proxy or online bidding.

The listing states: "The land is located on the southern fringe of Dawley fronting Southall Road and having a former telephone exchange building (now redundant). The land extends to 692 sq.m (827 sq. yds) or thereabouts, is regularly shaped and bounded by majority chain link fencing."

"Outline planning permission has been granted by the Borough of Telford and Wrekin for the erection of three terraced dwellings."

Further information can be found on Rightmove.