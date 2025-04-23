Retired Church in Wales priest admits making and possessing indecent images of children
A retired Church in Wales priest has pleaded guilty to possessing and making indecent images of children.
76-year-old Andrew Robinson admitted four charges at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (April 22).
Robinson was ordained in 1995 and served in the Diocese of Swansea and Brecon before retiring in 2014.
He received a 12-week suspended sentence for two years and was issued a two-year Sexual Harm Prevention order.